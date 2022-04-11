BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A teenage girl shot to death in south Mississippi will be laid to rest in a custom-designed TikTok-themed casket as she aspired to be a star on the social media app.

Alexis Pierson, 14, died in the April 5 shooting at her home in the Bayside Park area of Hancock County, The Sun Herald reported. Alexis, also known as Lexi, was a student at Hancock Middle School.

Casey Lawhon, owner of In Memory Casket Wraps, chose the TikTok theme after talking with her stepfather.

“Her dream is to be TikTok famous,” Lawhon told the newspaper. “I try to portray the person as best as I can.”

Mississippi girl with dreams of TikTok stardom buried in TikTok-inspired casket (Raelan Nevada Lawhon/In Memory Casket Wraps)

The casket will be black with splashes of teal and hot pink. It will also feature a picture of Alexis, as well as an illustration of the teen and her friends with the phrase, “Dancing in the Sky.” Lawhon will also create a poster to be placed on an easel at the funeral.

The wrap and easel will cost up to $1,400, and Lawhon asked the community on Facebook if they wanted to donate to the cost for the family. The cost was covered in about an hour.

Just before the shooting, a child and a 15-year-old who were next door walked over to hang out with the teen girl and her 10-year-old brother, Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam told WLOX-TV.

Guns were on a bed when one of the children picked one up. Thinking it was empty, a child pointed the gun toward Alexis and pulled the trigger, the sheriff said. A bullet struck Alexis below her left eye, and she died instantly.

The sheriff said the investigation has determined the shooting “was not intentional.” Nevertheless, the case will be presented to Hancock County Youth Court so it can be determined whether the facts should lead to any charges. Adam said questions are being asked, such as how the children got access to guns. Adam said it’s too soon to tell if charges will be filed against any adults.

