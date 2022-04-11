Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Manhole cover explosion caused some to panic in New York’s Times Square

The moment people start panicking in Times Square is caught on video. (Source: WCBS/Earthcam/Cell phone video/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - An Earthcam video shows the moment people began scrambling out of the area just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Con Ed said a power cable failure led to an explosion and fire in a manhole.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, dark gray smoke came from a manhole and two others, filling the air.

“Once I’m seeing the fire, the cops are telling me to back up and start backing up. But still I started like proceeding to the fire‚ and then it’s actually exploded right in front of me. And that’s when I was just like I started running,” Lavier Pounds said.

Marivic Jaks said she is visiting from California and was running late to catch her tour bus when she heard the boom.

“We just missed it. We missed the bus. Five minutes of walking and then a loud, loud … I’m still nervous and shaking,” she said.

Firefighters evacuated people in the area as a precaution.

Officials said there were elevated carbon monoxide levels in an office building, and firefighters assisted Con Ed crews in ventilating the cellar and subcellar of that building.

On Sunday, Con Ed says there have been no power outages because of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicksburg Police officer on leave following sexual allegations
Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling...
Adams County deputies discover over 2,000 Ecstasy tablets during traffic stop
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
MDOT completes repairs on portions of I-20 and I-55 a day ahead of schedule
MDOT completes emergency interstate repair a day ahead of schedule
State Auditor: taxpayers invest $2 billion in higher education, yet half of grads start careers in other states

Latest News

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died
Former President Donald Trump has formally endorsed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's crowded...
Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary race
Alisa McMorris and her son Andrew. Credit: Alisa McMorris
Mother advocates for drunk driving awareness following loss of her son
The Mississippi State Department of Health’s central office in Jackson is experiencing a power...
MSDH central office experiences power outage
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Russia hits Ukraine’s air defenses before eastern push