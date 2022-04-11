Connect. Shop. Support Local.
The Judds set to play in Biloxi in first tour in over a decade

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd(Kristin Barlowe)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Judds know where they’re going and they want you to come, too. The mother-daughter duo are hitting the road this year in their first tour in more than a decade, and South Mississippi is one of the stops where they will play.

Naomi and Wynnona will step on stage at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

The Grammy-winning iconic duo will hit 10 cities across the U.S. for “The Final Tour,” beginning Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. The tour will feature special guest Martina McBride.

Tickets go on sale at 10am April 15 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

We are so excited to announce The Final Tour. Can’t wait to see y’all on the road! 🎶 #dontyouthinkitstime

Posted by The Judds on Monday, April 11, 2022

The Judds took the country music world by storm in the 1980s with chart-topping hits like “Mama, He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” “Have Mercy,” “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ole Days),” “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain,” and “I Know Where I’m Going.” Their final top 5 single, “Love Can Build a Bridge,” was released in 1990. Wynonna then launched a successful solo career with number one hits like “No One Else on Earth” and “To Be Loved By You.”

In May 2022, the Judds are set to be officially enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

