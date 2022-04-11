Jackson trash controversy: Judge sticks to April 1 ruling, refuses to address veto question

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special judge has refused to answer the question on whether the mayor can veto a no vote of the Jackson City Council, meaning the future of trash collections in the capital city is likely still in limbo.

Sunday, Judge Jess Dickinson handed down a new ruling in Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s suit against the Jackson City Council, saying he would adopt his April 1 ruling and not address a separate question on the mayor’s veto power.

“While in this court’s view it certainly has the discretion to grant the required motions and allow the amended pleadings which would place the ‘veto’ issue before the court, it will not do so without the consent of all parties.”

The ruling comes just days after the special appointed judge held a hearing with attorneys in Hinds County Chancery Court to determine whether he should address the question.

At the hearing, attorneys for Lumumba said the question should not be answered because Dickinson had already handed down a ruling.

“It’s not before the court. The court has already entered its final judgment on the pleadings before the court,” attorney Felecia Perkins said. “The only thing that can happen after a final judgment is rule 59 or rule 60 motion and nothing has been filed, other than the motion to alter the judgment that was filed by Waste Management that the court has already ruled on.”

Rule 59 is filing a motion seeking a new trial or amending or altering a judgment, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute. Rule 60 is filing a motion for a new judgment, arguing there was a mistake in the initial, new evidence has come to light, and other factors, the Cornell website states.

Dickinson said the position of Lumumba’s attorneys struck him as “odd.”

“First, at the very same time his attorneys were making this argument, they filed new, separate litigation in the circuit court seeking a declaratory judgment... of the very issue they struggle mightily to keep from this court’s purview,” he wrote.

“Second, the mayor’s complaint, which purports to be one for ‘EMERGENCY’ relief, asking that ‘this matter be advanced on (this) court’s docket for the health and safety of the citizens of Jackson...’ appears inconsistent with his counsel’s insistence that this court not proceed expeditiously to adjudicate the salient issue.”

Lumumba filed suit last week in Hinds County Circuit Court asking for a declaratory judgment on whether he can veto a council no vote.

The filing came after Dickinson vacated his March 31 ruling that included a footnote saying the mayor could veto a no vote and issued a new ruling saying the question over the mayor’s veto power was never asked and he should have never addressed it.

At an emergency city council meeting the day after the March 31 ruling was handed down, the mayor vetoed the council’s vote to reject an emergency contract with Richard’s.

Dickinson added that he would express no opinion on whether the mayor’s veto at that emergency meeting was “consistent with or prohibited by the constitution and statutes of the state of Mississippi.”

Meanwhile, Waste Management has filed a motion asking to be dismissed from the case.

Lumumba was not immediately available for comment.

