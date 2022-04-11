First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.

TUESDAY: We’ll flip the rain chance opportunity from the morning hours to the late afternoon for Tuesday. A few patches of fog may kick off the day, we’ll be mostly dry. Amid variably cloudy skies, we’ll warm into the lower to middle 80s. By late afternoon, storm chances emerge from the west – a brief window Tuesday evening may feature a strong to severe storm, but should be exiting by midnight with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An ALERT DAY has been hoisted for Wednesday as another risk for storms emerges that may be more disruptive for the evening and overnight period – featuring a risk for damaging winds, tornadoes and hail. Eyes will be on potential pre-frontal storms Wednesday afternoon/evening - though a squall line will likely shift through the area during the late evening into the overnight period. We encourage heightened weather awareness during this time. In that system’s wake, we’ll quiet down late week with highs in the 70s. Another unsettled period looks to emerge by the weekend and start of next week – bringing widely scattered storm chances with highs in the lower 80s for Easter weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

