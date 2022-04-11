Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: monitoring risks for strong storms through mid-week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Improving weather conditions are expected to continue going forward into the afternoon and evening as we begin to dry out. There could be a few lingering showers or thunderstorms over the next few hours, but we should trending quieter this afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. We should stay on the quiet side going into tonight as low temperatures bottom out in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will start off on a rain free and mild note. By the late afternoon hours, high temperatures are forecast to top out back in the 80s as the chance for rain/storms starts to increase by the evening period. There is a low-end risk for one or two storm to turn strong to severe. Areas near and west of I-55 have a tad better chance to see a gusty storm tomorrow evening where a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ is currently in place.

We are expecting a better likelihood for severe weather on Wednesday, where an Alert Day is currently in place. An ‘Enhanced 3/5 Risk’ remains in place for much of the area for the risk of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes in addition to heavy downpours and flash flooding. Individual cells could begin to develop in our area shortly after lunchtime before a squall line swings through from the west by the evening period. Continue to stay weather aware leading into Wednesday. This system should clear the area by Thursday as we trend drier through the rest of the week for the most part with highs making to the 70s. Models begin to diverge by the end of the forecast, but chance for rain and storms could potentially continue going into Easter weekend.

