First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Wednesday

By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day is issued for Wednesday, but there is a slight chance for sever weather Tuesday afternoon and evening as well.  A disturbance will approach from the west and begin weakening as it enters Mississippi Tuesday.  There will still be enough energy to trigger thunderstorms that could turn severe.  The event will be brief.  Wednesday is an alert day because there is an enhanced or higher threat for severe weather.  The time frame is between 2pm and midnight.  That’s the window for where we could experience all forms of severe weather, including tornadoes, wind damage, lightning, torrential rain, and hail.  The unsettled weather pattern will continue through Easter weekend with showers and a few thunderstorms possible almost daily.  Highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60.  Again Tuesday, and especially Wednesday stand out with the highest potential for severe weather this week. Thursday through Saturday look to be the driest days of the week with only a 20 to 30 percent chance for showers.  Easter Sunday will be warm and partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be around 80 degrees.

