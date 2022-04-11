Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

6-year-old thrives with St. Jude treatments: ‘She wants to help kids like her’

‘You help parents like me who don’t know‘ | 6-year-old girl thrives with treatments at St. Jude
‘You help parents like me who don’t know‘ | 6-year-old girl thrives with treatments at St. Jude(St. Jude)
By Cheryl Lasseter
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a 6-year-old girl in Memphis is counting their blessings after a sickle cell diagnosis.

Out of respect for privacy, we won’t mention their last name, but Za’Mya and her family live in Memphis, so they were close to where they needed to be when the little girl was found to have sickle cell disease.

Za’Mya’s mother, Nytasha, says it was a scary time after her daughter was born and diagnosed, but doctors, nurses, and staff at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital reassured her right away.

“They educated me on my daughter’s disease and how to handle it,” Nytasha says.

Nytasha tells us Za’Mya is what’s called an intermittent patient. She only spends the night at the hospital if she experiences a sickle cell disease crisis that would be hard to control at home. Her treatment plan includes penicillin and a drug called hydroxyurea, which multiplies healthy hemoglobin.

“With sickle cell, their cells are misshaped. They’re shaped like bananas instead of circles. So it gets stuck in their blood vessels, and that causes pain,” Nytasha says. “So with the hydroxyurea, it replicates the healthy red blood cells, so it cuts down on her crisis.”

Because of the inviting atmosphere, the level of care and compassion, and the fact that the family didn’t have to pay for treatment, Nytasha encourages everyone to buy a ticket for the St. Jude Dream home to ensure the hospital’s mission can continue.

“You help parents like me who don’t know where to go, who to lean on, where to turn. You help the kids fight these awful diseases. You just help them butterfly,” Nytasha says, adding that Za’Mya is in the first grade and on the honor roll. “Za’Mya wants to be a St. Jude doctor, believe it or not. She wants to help kids who have sickle cell like her.”

The family is sharing their story in hopes of inspiring everyone to support the children’s research hospital.

To buy a ticket for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home, call (800) 371-6790 or visit dreamhome.org.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicksburg Police officer on leave following sexual allegations
Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling...
Adams County deputies discover over 2,000 Ecstasy tablets during traffic stop
State Auditor: taxpayers invest $2 billion in higher education, yet half of grads start careers in other states
MDOT completes repairs on portions of I-20 and I-55 a day ahead of schedule
MDOT completes emergency interstate repair a day ahead of schedule
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Latest News

Saturday, April 9 is Dumpster Day in Jackson
The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is being built in Madison.
Construction crews working to complete 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Alice Walker to be featured at Mississippi Book Festival
Alice Walker to be featured at Mississippi Book Festival
St. Jude Dream Home
Tickets on sale for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home