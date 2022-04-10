Vicksburg Police officer on leave following sexual allegations

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones says one of her officers has been placed on administrative leave with pay after a woman claims he assaulted her while on duty.

His name is not being released at this time.

The claims were made public on a Facebook post on Saturday night.

In the post, the woman claims the police officer sexually assaulted her behind an abandoned hospital in Vicksburg. She says the officer turned his camera and radio off during the alleged assault.

She also claims the officer sent a message to her phone after the alleged assault.

The woman has filed a police report.

Chief Jones says she could not speak on the case but sent a statement about the allegations.

