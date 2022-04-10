Thousands attend Township Jazz Festival in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After going virtual in 2020 and delaying the 2021 event to mid-fall due to COVID-19, the 15th annual Township Jazz Festival is back.

The event has gained a reputation as one of the best family-friendly music events in the state.

Organizers say they made sure to live up to that reputation this year.

The sound of trumpets, jamming beats, and a day filled with sunshine was the perfect combination that drove hundreds of music lovers to the annual Jazzfest.

“Jazz is what I like, good and slow,” said Chris Heard, who attended the event. “I like any kind of genre of music, but this is twice as nice here.”

“Jazz music has been a part of my life for years — jazz, blues, all that. “It’s very soothing, uplifting at times as well… so it just really good to be a part of it,” said Erica.

The outdoor fest headliners included various acts ranging from local talent to Grammy award-winning artists from New Orleans and nationwide.

The family-friendly event also included a green space lawn for children to play kickball and throw frisbees with their dogs.

“I think that there is so much turmoil going on in the world and our community and in our society, and so this is an opportunity to come out and enjoy our community and this incredibly diverse crowd,” said Event Organizer Tripp Douglas.

Douglas says that as we turn the corner in this pandemic, people of all ages are excited to get back out and enjoy food, fun, and live music again.

“Musicians have been itching to play,” said Douglas. “These are professionals that need a place to play. So they are excited to have an event like this to perform.”

According to Douglas, more than 3,000 people attended the festival today, which is a record-breaking number for this event.

He says they plan to make it bigger and better next year.

