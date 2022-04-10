Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

South Jackson organization hosts annual festival looking to restore peace and unity into the Capital City

By Quentin Smith
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the soothing sounds of the marching bands filled the air in South Jackson Saturday morning, so did laughter, joy, and happiness.

Dozens lined up the street as the Proud Parade passed by, indulging in a lot of fun and fellowship.

It’s all a part of the Third Annual South Jackson Proud Parade and Festival put on by the Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods.

“I was just amazed to see the youth out interacting early in the morning, interacting and putting on a great show for the public,” said Brittney Bowman, ASJN Parade Committee Organizer.

“It’s beautiful to see,” said Sedirc Binson, who’s a Jackson resident and musician with 601 Live Band. “People have been craving to get out and to have a reason to come together.”

The fun-filled event started early with a 5K fun run, followed by the parade, and ended with a block party.

City and county leaders also took part in the event, using this to help strengthen relationships with residents in the community.

“Just the community involvement, that’s something that we’re lacking, to bring each other together in unity,” said Binson.

“We can all come together and say hey, let’s bring all the kids out, all the family, let’s fellowship and show what we are really doing in South Jackson as far as promoting a better livelihood for everyone,” said Bowman.

Bowman said this festival is a way to inject more positivity into the community.

See, she’s from South Jackson and said she’s ready to attach a different narrative when it comes to what people think about the area.

“Everyone knows that there’s a negative light shining upon South Jackson, but this shows that we can come together in a positive light and share in festivities of growth, showing that we are on the move of doing things that are positive in our community,” Bowman expressed.

Now others are looking to keep this momentum going.

Those who came out Saturday expressed their determination to use this event as a way to spread more love among one another in hopes of reducing crime and creating a safer environment in the Capital City.

“Yes, if we can get together and do something like this without everybody shooting and arguing and stuff, it would be great,” said Kizzie Coleman, one of the many people enjoying the festival.

“It’s just great to be a part of something that’s positive to demonstrate what’s actually going on in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Binson. “We love to see people come together and have a great time.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
2 women charged with abusing corpse after buried body found
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
17-year-old shot in front of home in Jackson
Marquavious Harrison
Man arrested for fatal drive-by shooting along Hwy 80
‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars

Latest News

South Jackson organization hosts annual festival looking to restore peace and unity into the Capital City
Storms possible this week.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Alice Walker to be featured at Mississippi Book Festival
A 2003 International tractor-trailer driven by Van Parker, 44, of Yazoo City, Miss., traveling...
One dead after fatal crash in Yazoo County