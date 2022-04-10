Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old Jackson man.

David Johnson is described as a Black male around five feet, seven inches tall, with grey hair and black eyes.

Johnson was last seen in the 300 block of Brown Street in Hinds County, wearing tan pants, black shoes, a blue jean shirt, and a white hat.

He is believed to be accompanied by Carolyn Yam, who is described as a six-foot-tall Black female.

Family members say Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

