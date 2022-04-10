MDOT completes emergency interstate repair a day ahead of schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi Department of Transportation District 5 crews have completed an emergency interstate repair a day ahead of schedule.

Crews closed Interstate 20 westbound and Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson, on the evening of Friday, April 8, to perform an emergency repair to a dip that formed in the roadway.

After removing the saturated soil underneath the interstate, crews replaced it with crushed stone, leveling up the roadbed for a smoother and safer driving experience.

