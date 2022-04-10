Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

JSU alumni association hosts Blue Tie Gala

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s National Alumni Association held its 5th Blue Tie Gala on Saturday.

JSU alum and comedian Rita Brent hosted tonight’s sold-out event at the Jackson Convention Complex in downtown Jackson.

The red carpet fundraising event recognized 15 JSU legends, and 30 students received scholarships to attend the university.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
2 women charged with abusing corpse after buried body found
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
17-year-old shot in front of home in Jackson
Marquavious Harrison
Man arrested for fatal drive-by shooting along Hwy 80
‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars

Latest News

Thousands attend Township Jazz Festival in Ridgeland
Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Jackson man
South Jackson organization hosts annual festival looking to restore peace and unity into the Capital City
South Jackson organization hosts annual festival looking to restore peace and unity into the Capital City