JSU alumni association hosts Blue Tie Gala

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s National Alumni Association held its 5th Blue Tie Gala on Saturday.

JSU alum and comedian Rita Brent hosted tonight’s sold-out event at the Jackson Convention Complex in downtown Jackson.

The red carpet fundraising event recognized 15 JSU legends, and 30 students received scholarships to attend the university.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.