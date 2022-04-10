First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern expected into the new week as storm risk emerges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although this weekend was filled with beautiful weather and lots of sunshine, changes in our patter will begin to occur starting tomorrow. Clouds will become more evident through the night as moisture begins to increase across the region. With that being said, it will be a slow cool down tonight with overnight lows forecast to bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. There is a slight chance for a shower later tonight, but better chances will likely hold off until the day.

Scattered showers and potentially a thunderstorm will be possible Monday as early as the mid to late morning hours. It wouldn’t hurt to keep an umbrella nearby tomorrow and through the rest of the week as well. Some showers could still be ongoing through the afternoon hours as well as temperatures peak in the lower 80s.

Showers along with an isolated strong storm chance will exist Tuesday/Tuesday night. An ever better chance for severe storms is expected to emerge by Wednesday as a strong cold front swings in. An Alert Day is now in place for Wednesday for this threat of severe weather. There will a risk for damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes, likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Considering this is still a ways out, keep checking back in for any updates or chances in the forecast as we get closer to time. We should dry out for the most part Thursday, but a daily chance for showers will continue into Easter weekend.

