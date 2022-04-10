First Alert Forecast: Our Sunday sets up nicely with mostly sunny conditions! Rain returns on Monday, our storm threat returns Wednesday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning! We see a pleasant start to our Sunday morning. Cool temperatures to start the day.

Sunday, we are noticeably warmer with Highs in the low 80s. Mostly clear conditions for our Sunday and Lows falling to the upper 50s.

As we move back into the workweek, Monday brings our rain chances back to the area with a 30 % chance of showers with Highs in the low 80s and Lows falling to the mid-60s.Partly Sunny conditions for our Monday. Tuesday, our rain chances continue with a 40% chance of showers. Highs reaching into the low 80s. Our Lows fall to the mid-60s. Mostly cloudy conditions.

Strong to severe storms returning to the area on Wednesday. Our unsettled weather pattern returns this week!

Wednesday, our storm threat returns with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with Highs in the mid-80s and lows falling to the low 60s with mostly cloudy conditions. We are under an Enhanced Risk for strong to severe storms on Wednesday

Our unsettled weather pattern returns to the area this week with an opportunity for strong to severe storms on Wednesday. We are right now under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms on Wednesday! (WLBT)

Thursday, our rain chances taper off. We are looking at a 30% chance of showers. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy conditions on Thursday.

Friday, Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s with a 30 % chance of showers. Lows on Friday fall to the upper 50s, low 60s. Partly sunny conditions for Friday.

Saturday, our rain chances return with a 40% chance of showers. Highs rebound to the low 80s, with Lows falling to the low 60s. Partly sunny conditions on Saturday.

