Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Adams County deputies discover over 2,000 Ecstasy tablets during traffic stop

Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling...
Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling east on Liberty Rd for a traffic violation On the evening of April 9.(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling east on Liberty Road for a traffic violation on the evening of April 9.

During the traffic stop, deputies received consent to search the vehicle and discovered 2,035 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of marijuana.

The driver and owner of the vehicle, Robert Minor, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of Schedule I drugs.

The passenger, Kristen Paige, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana under 30 grams.

Kristen Paige (L) Robert Minor (R)
Kristen Paige (L) Robert Minor (R)(Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Minor could be facing 20 years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections if convicted of aggravated trafficking of Schedule I drugs.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2003 International tractor-trailer driven by Van Parker, 44, of Yazoo City, Miss., traveling...
One dead after fatal crash in Yazoo County
17-year-old shot in front of home in Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Jackson Police Department
2 women charged with abusing corpse after buried body found
Patsy Ann Brown
Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Centreville woman

Latest News

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones says one of her officers has been placed on administrative...
Vicksburg Police officer on leave following sexual allegations
MDOT completes repairs on portions of I-20 and I-55 a day ahead of schedule
MDOT completes emergency interstate repair a day ahead of schedule
Strong to severe storms returning to the area on Wednesday!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Thousands attend Township Jazz Festival in Ridgeland