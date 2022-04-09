Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Centreville woman
Centreville, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Patsy Ann Brown of Centreville, Mississippi.
She is described as a white female, five feet six inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white top on Friday, April 8, 2022, at about noon near Ewell Road in Amite County.
Patsy Ann Brown is believed to be trying to get to League, Texas in a 2003, brown/silver; Ford, F-150, bearing Mississippi tag DBK2710.
Family members say Patsy Ann Brown suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Patsy Ann Brown, please contact Amite County Sheriff’s office at 601-657-8057.
