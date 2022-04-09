Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Pair arrested in possession of drugs, stolen vehicles and neglected animals, police say

Deputies in Florida arrested two people and recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and mistreated...
Deputies in Florida arrested two people and recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and mistreated animals.(Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APOPKA, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida said a tip led them to help rescue several neglected animals along with the arrest of two people.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in Apopka found 10 guns, one of which was stolen, over a pound of marijuana, three stolen vehicles, and 17 animals that were being mistreated when checking out a recent drug tip.

After following up on a drug tip, TAC deputies in Apopka found 10 guns (one of which was stolen), over a pound of...

Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Friday, April 8, 2022

Deputies took two people into custody. The items and animals were recovered, according to police.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the identification of the two arrested.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prentiss, Indie-pop artist
Jackson teen gets followed by Justin Bieber, record deal and headlines concert in one year
Christi Greenlee and Daniel Wooldridge show off a map highlighting projects they've worked on...
Businesses are flocking to Madison County’s newest city
Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say