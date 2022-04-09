One dead after fatal crash in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday morning on Highway 3 in Yazoo County.

A 2003 International tractor-trailer driven by Van Parker, 44, of Yazoo City, Miss., traveling south on Highway 3, collided with a 2003 GMC Sierra driven by Tommie J. Cagle III, 46, of Bentonia, Miss., traveling north.

Both vehicles collided head-on into each other.

Parker received unknown injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Cagle received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

