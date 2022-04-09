Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: sunny & slightly warmer on Sunday before rain/storm chances arrive into the week ahead

Unsettled into the week ahead
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quiet and nice weather will stick around with us this evening and overnight after an all-around beautiful day. It will get a tad chilly tonight, but not as cold as last night/early this morning. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the middle and upper 40s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday’s forecast will consist of more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. With high pressure building more to the east and winds becoming more southerly, most spots will likely be able to reach the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon. Outdoor burning is also discouraged tomorrow with breezy winds and relatively low humidity levels. Continue to heed to local burn bans!

Changes in our weather pattern will begin to arrive into the new week. Chances for scattered showers and potentially thunderstorms will return by Monday and Tuesday as moisture increase from the Gulf. Even better chances for rain and potentially strong storms are expected on Wednesday as out next frontal system marches in from the west. This is still quite a ways out, but all modes of severe weather look possible Wednesday and maybe into early Thursday. Continue to check back in for more updates as we get closer to time. We should dry out for the most parts by Thursday as this front exits to the east before more we could possibly see more shower chances into Easter weekend.

