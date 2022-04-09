First Alert Forecast: A Chilly start to our Saturday, and a warmer weekend in store for us! Showers and storms returning this upcoming week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning! Starting our Saturday morning, we are sitting rather cool outside with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s! So we are sitting rather chilly to start. But we are going to warm up quickly today! This weekend, temperatures begin to rise a bit as the 70s return for Highs Saturday, with mostly clear conditions. Lows Saturday night mid-40s. Mostly sunny conditions today.

Sunday, we are noticeably warmer with Highs in the low 80s. Mostly clear conditions for our Sunday and Lows falling to the upper 50s.

As we move back into the workweek, Monday brings our rain chances back to the area with a 30 % chance of showers with Highs in the low 80s and Lows falling to the mid-60s.Partly Sunny conditions for our Monday.

We are watching storms, as we have a severe threat for strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday of this upcoming week!

Tuesday, our rain chances continue with a 40% chance of showers. Highs reaching into the low 80s. Our Lows fall to the mid-60s. Mostly cloudy conditions.

Wednesday, our storm threat returns with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with Highs in the mid-80s and lows falling to the low 60s with mostly cloudy conditions.

We see another Enhanced Risk for strong to severe storms on Wednesday. (WLBT)

Thursday, our storm threat continues as we see a chance for showers and thunderstorms. We are looking at a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy conditions on Thursday.

Friday, Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s with a 30 % chance of showers. Lows on Friday fall to the upper 50s.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.