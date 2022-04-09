Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: A Chilly start to our Saturday, and a warmer weekend in store for us! Showers and storms returning this upcoming week!

Chilly start to the morning, but we are going to be warming up pretty quickly as we get into...
Chilly start to the morning, but we are going to be warming up pretty quickly as we get into the day on this Saturday. No rain in store for us this weekend. Rain returns on Monday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning! Starting our Saturday morning, we are sitting rather cool outside with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s! So we are sitting rather chilly to start. But we are going to warm up quickly today! This weekend, temperatures begin to rise a bit as the 70s return for Highs Saturday, with mostly clear conditions. Lows Saturday night mid-40s. Mostly sunny conditions today.

Sunday, we are noticeably warmer with Highs in the low 80s. Mostly clear conditions for our Sunday and Lows falling to the upper 50s.

As we move back into the workweek, Monday brings our rain chances back to the area with a 30 % chance of showers with Highs in the low 80s and Lows falling to the mid-60s.Partly Sunny conditions for our Monday.

We are watching storms, as we have a severe threat for strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday of this upcoming week!

Tuesday, our rain chances continue with a 40% chance of showers. Highs reaching into the low 80s. Our Lows fall to the mid-60s. Mostly cloudy conditions.

Wednesday, our storm threat returns with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with Highs in the mid-80s and lows falling to the low 60s with mostly cloudy conditions.

We see another Enhanced Risk for strong to severe storms on Wednesday.
We see another Enhanced Risk for strong to severe storms on Wednesday.(WLBT)

Thursday, our storm threat continues as we see a chance for showers and thunderstorms. We are looking at a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy conditions on Thursday.

Friday, Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s with a 30 % chance of showers. Lows on Friday fall to the upper 50s.

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

We are watching storms, as we have a severe threat for strong to severe thunderstorms on...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
Jackson Police Department
2 women charged with abusing corpse after buried body found
Marquavious Harrison
Man arrested for fatal drive-by shooting along Hwy 80
Christi Greenlee and Daniel Wooldridge show off a map highlighting projects they've worked on...
Businesses are flocking to Madison County’s newest city
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say

Latest News

We are watching storms, as we have a severe threat for strong to severe thunderstorms on...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Our weekend is setting up nicely for us as we get through this Friday! We see Highs in the low...
First Alert Forecast: Our Dry conditions add a Wildfire Threat to our Friday! Weekend sets up nicely! Rain returns Monday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cool, windy Friday; quiet weekend ahead