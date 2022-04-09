Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Alice Walker to be featured at Mississippi Book Festival

(Mississippi Book Festival)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Pulitzer Prize winning author Alice Walker has been tapped to speak at this year’s Mississippi Book Festival.

This year marks the 40th anniversary release of Walker’s acclaimed novel, “The Color Purple,” for which she won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

After two years of hosting the festival virtually, the free festival returns to the state capitol grounds in Jackson on Saturday, Aug. 20. Organizers plan to announce other attending authors soon.

