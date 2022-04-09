17-year-old shot in front of home in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old boy was shot on Mary Dale Drive in Jackson on Friday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the teen and his mother were standing in front of their home when he told his mother that he had been shot.

According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the mother then took her son to Merit Health for treatment. The 17-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say it was unclear who shot the teen, and no gun was found at the scene. The teen and his mother did not provide any additional information to the police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

