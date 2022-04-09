Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

17-year-old shot in front of home in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old boy was shot on Mary Dale Drive in Jackson on Friday.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the teen and his mother were standing in front of their home when he told his mother that he had been shot.

According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the mother then took her son to Merit Health for treatment. The 17-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say it was unclear who shot the teen, and no gun was found at the scene. The teen and his mother did not provide any additional information to the police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prentiss, Indie-pop artist
Jackson teen gets followed by Justin Bieber, record deal and headlines concert in one year
Christi Greenlee and Daniel Wooldridge show off a map highlighting projects they've worked on...
Businesses are flocking to Madison County’s newest city
Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say

Latest News

Medical marijuana: proposed regulations released
Lyft drivers are hit hard by skyrocketing gas prices
Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms...
Governor Ivey signs transgender bathroom bill
Lyft drivers taking a major hit amid high gas prices