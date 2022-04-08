WLBT’s things to know 4/8/22: Brett Favre, Ketanji Brown, Legislature appropriates $78M for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss., about his support for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students. Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in welfare money he received from the state of Mississippi for multiple speaking events he never showed up to, according to a spokesperson for Mississippi Office of the State Auditor Logan Reeves, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre had a way with Mississippi government officials. Whether the football star was looking for funds to boost a startup company that he thought would make him rich or angling to take credit for building a new volleyball stadium at his alma mater, Favre knew he could count on Mississippi’s governor, the state’s welfare chief and a grant-funded nonprofit director to help him out. He wasn’t shy about sweetening the deal for others or trading on his own fame and connections to secure a financial bailout. Favre, the Hall of Fame quarterback and home-state hero, had special access to Gov. Phil Bryant and people who controlled the state’s welfare spending. Read the full story here.

2. Local residents react to Senate confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation’s highest court

Kentaji Brown Jackson (KTTC)

The U.S. Senate made history appointing the first African American woman to the nation’s highest court. The U.S. Supreme Court will take on a new look with Thursday’s Senate confirmation of Federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the bench. Some in the metro area expressing excitement and pride. “You can see how a lot of times Black women are marginalized, even much more than Black men,” said Kendrick Brown of Jackson. “So I think it’s big for that. It’s good to see someone that looks like my mom, my aunt, my sister.” “I think it’s really moving our country in a good direction to be more progressive and just to have more diversity in places that make decisions,” said Florence resident Jesse Dear. See more here.

3. Legislature appropriates $78M for Jackson, lowballs water/sewer needs with $25M ‘dollar-for-dollar’ match

Lawmakers appropriate $78M for Jackson, lowballs water/sewer needs with $25M ‘dollar-for-dollar’ match (WLBT)

While Mississippi legislators may feel a sense of accomplishment after doling out nearly $1.5 billion in federal aid over two days, those same elected officials appropriated less than two percent to help tackle gargantuan water and sewer system issues in the state’s largest city and all but guaranteed future water emergencies for tens of thousands of residents. The decision came at a time when this year’s legislative session saw more federal money ready to meet the needs of Mississippians than any other time in recent history. At the same time, the needs of the Capital City’s water and sewer systems -- which 3 On Your Side estimated would take more than $1.7 billion to fully address -- have never been greater. Read the full story here.

