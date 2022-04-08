WLBT’s Trending Now: Is chivalry dead, Spring fashion trends, Paula Patton’s fried chicken recipe & more

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Check out WLBT’s new online Trending Now segment.

Jason Mamoa giving his coat to Kate Beckinsale and suddenly everyone thinks they’re dating?! Is chivalry dead or alive? That and more on this week’s episode of Trending Now.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast version of Trending Now on Spotify.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.