Visitors begin to arrive as the weekend’s spring break events get underway

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People are beginning to arrive on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as Black Spring Break and Black Beach Weekend events prepare to happen this weekend.

With several events lined up ahead of Friday night’s official kickoff party, authorities are anticipating tens of thousands of people. Promoters for Black Spring Break and Black Beach Weekends, both of which have several events planned in conjunction with one another, say they think this year could see the largest spring break crowds South Mississippi have ever seen.

Omar Holloway drove down from Atlanta on Thursday, arriving early to avoid the traffic and set up as a vendor.

“It’s time to turn up, man. We’re excited about being here,” Holloway laughed. “We do food, photography, entertainment, and sno-balls. We’re ready to turn Biloxi up.”

The annual spring event is back this year for the first time since 2019 after being forced to cancel in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“We’re back this year after about a two year layoff from full activities,” said Black Spring Break promoter Maurice Bryant. “We’re back with the concerts outside this year. We’re back with the beach events.”

Thousands of people are expected to fill Highway 90 and, in addition to walking the beach, they’ll have several events to keep them busy. Live music will be outside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum throughout the weekend and several celebrity guests, including Rich Homie Quan, are expected to perform at Club 34 in Gulfport.

“We can expect a good turnout, definitely a good vibe,” Kenneth Grigley said smiling.

“We’re expecting a huge turnout this weekend. We’re hoping the weather will cooperate, and I think it will,” said Bryant.

Bryant said Black Spring Break is a win for Biloxi’s bars, beaches, and businesses.

“The hotels are booked,” he added. “The local businesses, Edgewater Mall, all these shopping complexes, people come in and they spend their money.”

With so much fun on the horizon, the spring break promoters are not letting negativity bring them down in the slightest.

“When everybody can come together and have a good time, it doesn’t matter the name, title, or color,” said Holloway. “You come out and have a good time. I have a good time. We’re doing the same thing.”

Promoters emphasize that Black Spring Break and Black Beach Weekend events are open to everyone, regardless of race. More than anything, they say the weekend is about having fun while celebrating Black culture.

Spring break events officially begin Friday and run through Sunday, April 10. For a full schedule, as well as information on buying tickets to specific events, follow the Facebook pages for Black Spring Break and Black Beach Weekend.

