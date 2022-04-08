Teen charged with murder starts fire in the Adams County Jail

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager behind bars on a murder charge started a fire inside the Adams County Jail.

Jordan Caston, 18, is accused in the shooting death of Marquez Brown, 16. He was arrested and charged in February.

Sheriff Travis Patten says Caston broke apart a kiosk at the jail. The kiosk is used to order items in the commissary and to make phone calls.

The sheriff says Caston used tissue and wiring from inside the kiosk. He managed to get enough of a spark to set mattresses, blankets and his jumpsuit on fire.

