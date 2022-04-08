Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Southern Heritage Classic tickets on sale, possibly JSU’s last appearance in the game

By Talya Faggart
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Heritage Classic tickets are going on sale Friday morning. The decades-old tradition sees Tennessee State University and Jackson State University battle it out on the field in Memphis.

The 33rd annual Southern Heritage Classic is making its return and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday but the future of Jackson State’s participation after this year’s game is up in the air.

You may remember, back in February we told you Jackson State announced the termination of their participation in the Classic.

Then last month, the organizer of the classic sued JSU for pulling out. The current contract, which was signed in 2019, has JSU playing Tennessee State through 2024.

JSU’s governing athletic conference entered into a separate agreement where they would participate in events that would conflict with the annual game.

The suit also names Southwestern Athletic Conference and claims the conference wrongfully interfered with contractual and business relationships by creating its own classic for which JSU was going to participate.

This year’s classic will take place Saturday, September 10 at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium formerly known as the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

You can head over to Ticketmaster.com to grab your tickets or can call 1-800-745-3000 starting at 10 a.m.

The impact of the lawsuit on future games is still unclear at this time.

The lawsuit is asking for a hearing and a mandatory injunction compelling JSU to perform the duties set out in the contract.

