Saturday, April 9 is Dumpster Day in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have any oversized items that are too big to set out for the trash, you can get rid of those Saturday at another Roll-Off Dumpster Day.

The city of Jackson will have Dumpsters in the Metrocenter parking lot on April 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the old Dillard’s entrance.

You can take things like furniture and small appliances for disposal, but tires, chemicals and gas tanks will not be accepted.

This is only for Jackson residents and businesses.

