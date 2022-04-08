Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Saturday, April 9 is Dumpster Day in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have any oversized items that are too big to set out for the trash, you can get rid of those Saturday at another Roll-Off Dumpster Day.

The city of Jackson will have Dumpsters in the Metrocenter parking lot on April 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the old Dillard’s entrance.

You can take things like furniture and small appliances for disposal, but tires, chemicals and gas tanks will not be accepted.

This is only for Jackson residents and businesses.

Next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be April 9!

Posted by City of Jackson - Government on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
Prentiss, Indie-pop artist
Jackson teen gets followed by Justin Bieber, record deal and headlines concert in one year
Christi Greenlee and Daniel Wooldridge show off a map highlighting projects they've worked on...
Businesses are flocking to Madison County’s newest city
Sullivan's Marketplace in Gluckstadt
New grocery store opens doors in Gluckstadt
Deputies are seeking William Parker’s whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen...
Passenger arrested, driver on-the-run after fleeing traffic stop in Jones Co.

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cool, windy Friday; quiet weekend ahead
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (4-7-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (4-7-22)