Man arrested for fatal drive-by shooting along Hwy 80

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man accused of a fatal drive-by shooting on Highway 80 earlier this week.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near I-220, close to the Metrocenter.

The victim was identified as Nick Thomas III, 43. He was shot and killed while driving a blue Dodge Charger.

His Charger then collided with several trees before coming to a stop on the highway.

Marquavious Harrison, 21, was taken into custody and charged with murder, drive-by shooting and shooting into a vehicle.

Investigators say Harrison was driving a Honda Accord that was later found wrecked and abandoned. After wrecking, he got into a Pontiac with two women and left the scene.

