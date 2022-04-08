Man arrested for fatal drive-by shooting along Hwy 80
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man accused of a fatal drive-by shooting on Highway 80 earlier this week.
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near I-220, close to the Metrocenter.
The victim was identified as Nick Thomas III, 43. He was shot and killed while driving a blue Dodge Charger.
His Charger then collided with several trees before coming to a stop on the highway.
Marquavious Harrison, 21, was taken into custody and charged with murder, drive-by shooting and shooting into a vehicle.
Investigators say Harrison was driving a Honda Accord that was later found wrecked and abandoned. After wrecking, he got into a Pontiac with two women and left the scene.
