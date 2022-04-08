Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is recovering after he was shot by a store clerk in Jackson.

It happened Thursday at the Midtown Food Market near Fortification.

Witnesses tell WLBT that the man was attempting to steal from the store when the clerk shot him. The would-be thief was struck once in the buttocks.

We have reached out to Jackson police and are waiting to find out if anyone will face charges in this incident.

