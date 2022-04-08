Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Inmate charged with setting fire at Mississippi jail

18-year-old Jordan Caston
18-year-old Jordan Caston(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. — An 18-year-old murder suspect is now facing arson charges for allegedly starting a fire at the Adams County Jail in Mississippi.

The Natchez Democrat reports Sheriff Travis Patten said an investigation showed that Jordan Caston tore wires from a kiosk in the area in which he was held and created sparks that ignited toilet paper.

He allegedly used the burning paper to set clothing and blankets on fire, which filled the jail’s third floor with smoke. No injuries were reported.

Caston is in custody for the Feb. 17 slaying of 16-year-old Marquez Brown.

Caston is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon inside city limits in that case. Patten says he now also faces fourth-degree arson charges for Wednesday’s fire.

Most Read

Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
Prentiss, Indie-pop artist
Jackson teen gets followed by Justin Bieber, record deal and headlines concert in one year
Christi Greenlee and Daniel Wooldridge show off a map highlighting projects they've worked on...
Businesses are flocking to Madison County’s newest city
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life

Latest News

Federal authorities arrested Warren Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead home. He’s accused of...
Mississippi man extradited in 30-year-old murder case