Governor Ivey signs transgender bathroom bill

Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms...
Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex at birth.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has signed House Bill 322 into law, which would require students to use bathrooms corresponding to to their sex at birth.

Governor Ivey released the following statement regarding the signing of the bill.

Governor Ivey also signed Senate Bill 184 into law, which would prohibit giving gender-affirming medicines to transgender youth.

Governor Ivey made the following statement regarding the bill.

“There are very real challenges facing our young people, especially with today’s societal pressures and modern culture. I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl. We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life. Instead, let us all focus on helping them to properly develop into the adults God intended them to be.”

Governor Kay Ivey

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

