Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life

By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before turning the gun himself, said authorities Friday morning.

The murder-suicide happened Thursday night between 7:30pm and 8pm at a home in the 13000 block of Oak View Circle in the Latimer community.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a 911 call after receiving a report of a shooting. When the deputy arrived, he heard a single gunshot from the house, said the sheriff.

That final shot is believed to have been the one fired by 64-year-old Thomas Griswold that ended his life after he shot his estranged wife 64-year-old Veronica Griswold, their 36-year-old son Bjorn Griswold, and Bjorn’s ex-wife 39-year-old Jillian Pavolini, 39.

Few other details are available at this time. We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

