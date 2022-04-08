Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast:

SATURDAY MORNING FROST, 80 DEGREES BY SUNDAY
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chilly weather continues with breezy conditions tonight.  Skies will clear overnight with lows in the middle to upper 30s.  Patchy frost is possible, but it will be light and brief because of a light wind that will keep up. 

Sunny skies will push temperatures to near 70 by afternoon and closer to 80 Sunday afternoon. 

A few showers and a thunderstorm are possible Monday and Tuesday with humid and warm weather.  Highs will reach the lower 80s.  Wednesday into Thursday brings about the best chances for any severe weather threat.  Highs will remain near 80 with lows in the 50s and 60s.  The severe threat is rated as slight or level 2 out of 5 levels, with 5 being the highest.  We will keep you posted. 

Average high is 75 this time of year and the average low is 51.  Sunrise is 6:38am and the sunset is 7:26pm.  Northwest wind at 15mph tonight and southwest at 10mph Saturday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version

Most Read

Prentiss, Indie-pop artist
Jackson teen gets followed by Justin Bieber, record deal and headlines concert in one year
Christi Greenlee and Daniel Wooldridge show off a map highlighting projects they've worked on...
Businesses are flocking to Madison County’s newest city
Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say

Latest News

Our weekend is setting up nicely for us as we get through this Friday! We see Highs in the low...
First Alert Forecast: Our Dry conditions add a Wildfire Threat to our Friday! Weekend sets up nicely! Rain returns Monday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cool, windy Friday; quiet weekend ahead
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Much cooler on this Thursday with Highs reaching into the upper 60s with Lows falling to the...
First Alert Forecast: Dry and Cool conditions through Saturday. We see our rain chances returning Monday of next week!