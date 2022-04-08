First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chilly weather continues with breezy conditions tonight. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible, but it will be light and brief because of a light wind that will keep up.

Sunny skies will push temperatures to near 70 by afternoon and closer to 80 Sunday afternoon.

A few showers and a thunderstorm are possible Monday and Tuesday with humid and warm weather. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Wednesday into Thursday brings about the best chances for any severe weather threat. Highs will remain near 80 with lows in the 50s and 60s. The severe threat is rated as slight or level 2 out of 5 levels, with 5 being the highest. We will keep you posted.

Average high is 75 this time of year and the average low is 51. Sunrise is 6:38am and the sunset is 7:26pm. Northwest wind at 15mph tonight and southwest at 10mph Saturday.

