Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Our Dry conditions add a Wildfire Threat to our Friday! Weekend sets up nicely! Rain returns Monday

Our weekend is setting up nicely for us as we get through this Friday! We see Highs in the low...
Our weekend is setting up nicely for us as we get through this Friday! We see Highs in the low 70s on Saturday and Highs in the low 80s on Sunday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon!

Friday is much cooler as the Front continues to push off toward the East, with Highs in the low 60s with Lows falling to the upper 30s. Some frost may be possible for our Northern counties.

This weekend, temperatures begin to rise a bit as the 70s return for Highs Saturday, with mostly clear conditions. Lows Saturday night mid-40s. Sunday, we are noticeably warmer with Highs in the low 80s. Mostly clear conditions for our Sunday and Lows falling to the upper 50s.

As we move back into the workweek, Monday brings our rain chances back to the area with a 40 to 50 % chance of showers with Highs in the upper 70s and Lows falling to the low 60s. Mostly cloudy conditions

Tuesday, our rain chances continue with a 40 to 50% chance of showers. Highs reaching into the low 80s. Our Lows fall to the mid-60s Mostly cloudy conditions.

Clear and sunny conditions for this weekend mostly, but we are tracking our next rain chances and that returns on Monday of this upcoming week!

Wednesday, our storm threat returns with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with Highs in the low 80s and lows falling to the upper 60s.

Thursday, our rain chances continue as we see an opportunity for storms Thursday morning! Highs on Thursday, upper 70s!

Thank you for watching WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Clear and sunny conditions for this weekend mostly, but we are tracking our next rain chances...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
Prentiss, Indie-pop artist
Jackson teen gets followed by Justin Bieber, record deal and headlines concert in one year
Christi Greenlee and Daniel Wooldridge show off a map highlighting projects they've worked on...
Businesses are flocking to Madison County’s newest city
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say
Jackson store clerk shoots would-be robber in buttocks, witnesses say
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cool, windy Friday; quiet weekend ahead
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Much cooler on this Thursday with Highs reaching into the upper 60s with Lows falling to the...
First Alert Forecast: Dry and Cool conditions through Saturday. We see our rain chances returning Monday of next week!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cooler, breezier late week