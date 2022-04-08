First Alert Forecast: cool, windy Friday; quiet weekend ahead

FRIDAY: An upper low pinwheeling over the Great Lakes region will bring in cooler air across central and southwest Mississippi to round out the week. Sunshine will win out the beginning of the day, but clouds will roll in for areas north of I-20 through the afternoon hours with highs in the 60s amid cool breezes. Clouds will gradually clear overnight with lows falling back into the 30s to near 40. A few patches of frost could be possible north/east of Metro Jackson.

WEEKEND PLANNER: After a chilly start to Saturday – we’ll see a nice rebound through the weekend – and quickly too. Expect highs on Saturday to head for the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours amid mainly sunny skies. Sunshine will hang around for Sunday – with a south breeze taking hold – morning 40s won’t stand a chance; running up toward the lower 80s. Clouds will thicken Sunday night with a risk for a few showers – though most will stay dry.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our pattern turns murkier next week with high pressure anchored off the southeast coast; yielding periods of rain and storms through much of next week – likely hitting a peak with an approaching front Wednesday or Thursday that could feature a few stronger storms. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. In the wake of the front, seasonably cool air filter in by late week with highs in the 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

