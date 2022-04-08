Connect. Shop. Support Local.
2 women charged with abusing corpse after buried body found

(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested two women accused of abusing the corpse of a man they were tasked with taking care of.

Angela Lee, 45, and Angela Smith, 21, were taken into custody at a home on Myers Avenue on Wednesday.

Officers received a tip the day before the arrests that there was a body buried on Magnolia Road in Clinton.

The body of Steve Perry was found in a shallow grave wrapped in an air mattress with duct tape.

The body had bruises all over, done by an extension cord or a blunt object.

Officers recovered an SUV from the Myers Avenue location that they say was used to transport the body.

Police say Lee and Smith were Perry’s caretakers.

Both women are charged with abuse of a corpse, hindering prosecution and violation of a vulnerable adult. More charges may be added after Perry’s cause of death is determined.

