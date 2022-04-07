Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Tickets on sale for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

By Ashley Garner
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are officially on sale for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

This year’s home is a French-Creole-inspired beauty nestled in the new Village at Madison neighborhood in the heart of Madison.

It will have four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a front porch, a side courtyard, and state-of-the-art appliances inside.

It’s valued at $555,000.

Todd Sandridge of Crosstown Builders, who donated the time and materials to build the home, says it’s an honor and privilege to be helping the kids at St. Jude.

All you have to do is call (800) 371-6789 or go here to buy your $100 ticket.

While the home is physically located in Madison, it’s listed under the Jackson tab on the organization’s website.

