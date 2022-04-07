Sheriff: Fight over woman leads to one man being shot, one on the run

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man accused of shooting another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night has turned himself in.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called just after 7pm to a house on Forts Lake Road, which is near the Alabama state line. Two men reportedly got into a fight over a woman, who was the ex-girlfriend of one of the guys. The suspect then helped the victim, who was shot in the thigh, before taking off when deputies arrived, said the sheriff.

Deputies attempted to locate the suspect were unable to. At 12:40pm on Thursday, Ezell said the man accused of firing the gun turned himself in Thursday morning.

“After consulting with the DA’s Office and the Public Defender, he is not charged at this time, is not being identified, and was released. However, the case will be presented to a grand jury for consideration of an indictment,” said a statement from the sheriff.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Mobile. His condition is unknown at this time.

