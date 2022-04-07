Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Sheriff: Fight over woman leads to one man being shot, one on the run

A man accused of shooting another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night has...
A man accused of shooting another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night has turned himself in.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man accused of shooting another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night has turned himself in.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called just after 7pm to a house on Forts Lake Road, which is near the Alabama state line. Two men reportedly got into a fight over a woman, who was the ex-girlfriend of one of the guys. The suspect then helped the victim, who was shot in the thigh, before taking off when deputies arrived, said the sheriff.

Deputies attempted to locate the suspect were unable to. At 12:40pm on Thursday, Ezell said the man accused of firing the gun turned himself in Thursday morning.

“After consulting with the DA’s Office and the Public Defender, he is not charged at this time, is not being identified, and was released. However, the case will be presented to a grand jury for consideration of an indictment,” said a statement from the sheriff.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Mobile. His condition is unknown at this time.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
Jackson Police are searching for these suspects who allegedly robbed a 71-year-old woman.
Police: 71-year-old woman shot on W. Capitol Street while being robbed
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping family member
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping family member
Man opens fire on Madison police in restaurant parking lot, MBI investigating

Latest News

Jackson Convention Complex Source: WLBT
Legislature allocates $1M for Convention Center Parking
Prentiss, Indie-pop artist
Jackson teen gets followed by Justin Bieber, record deal and headlines concert in one year
Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant
‘My Governor is counting on me’: Disgraced welfare director bowed to Phil Bryant’s wishes
Alice Walker to be featured at Mississippi Book Festival
Alice Walker to be featured at Mississippi Book Festival
The upcoming hurricane season is expected to be above-average once again this year with 19...
4 major hurricanes, 19 named storms predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season