Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Passenger arrested, driver on-the-run after fleeing traffic stop in Jones Co.

Deputies are seeking William Parker’s whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen...
Deputies are seeking William Parker’s whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, but other charges may be filed. 31-year-old Shannia Culpepper was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A female passenger was arrested, and a male driver is wanted after fleeing a traffic stop in Jones County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, William Parker fled from the traffic stop on foot near 900 Riels Road.

The passenger in the pickup truck, 31-year-old Shannia Culpepper, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after about 16.8 grams of illegal drugs were found in her purse.

More illegal narcotics found in Culpepper's purse.
More illegal narcotics found in Culpepper's purse.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD says the truck that Parker and Culpepper were in was reported stolen out of Covington County.

JCSD says the truck that Parker and Culpepper were in was reported stolen out of Covington...
JCSD says the truck that Parker and Culpepper were in was reported stolen out of Covington County.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies are seeking Parker’s whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, but additional charges may be filed, according to the sheriff’s department.

All the items that was seized during the traffic stop.
All the items that was seized during the traffic stop.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with information on Parker’s location is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
Man opens fire on Madison police in restaurant parking lot, MBI investigating
Jackson Police are searching for these suspects who allegedly robbed a 71-year-old woman.
Police: 71-year-old woman shot on W. Capitol Street while being robbed
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping family member
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping family member

Latest News

WLBT @ 6 a.m. (April 7, 2022) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (April 7, 2022) - clipped version
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cooler, breezier late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: brighter, cooler, breezier late week
St. Jude Dream Home
Tickets on sale for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Tickets on sale for 2022 St. Jude dream home
Tickets on sale for 2022 St. Jude dream home