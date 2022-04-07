Parents concerned about city’s water quality find help from Operation Shoestring

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parental concerns about the safety of the drinking water leads Operation Shoestring to help alleviate those worries. The non-profit is reaching out to families in the program to provide a way to help them turn on the tap without fear.

“I don’t drink the water at all. I just drink the bottled water,” said Teresa Buck.

She has two daughters in the Operation Shoestring program and is looking forward to using the water filter the organization is providing parents. Concerns about lead in the water, outages and recurring boil water notices prompt her to buy bottled water. The water filters could bring some relief.

“It is expensive, but I just don’t drink the tap water. I don’t let my kids drink the tap water,” said Buck. “It would save money in my pocket. I won’t have to buy no water two times out of the month. It would save more money in my pocket.”

Operation Shoestring Parenting Initiative Coordinator Star Pool says recent parent surveys reports water quality as a major issue.

“A lot of parents were saying, We need water, we need water, we need water. They don’t trust the water,” said Star Pool.

The Operation Shoestring Parenting Initiative Coordinator said recent parent surveys reports water quality as a major issue. They report spending a considerable amount on purchasing bottled water. The organization began researching ways to help.

“We thought about providing the parents with water bottles, but what is another long-lasting way to kinds of help support,” said Pool. “That need being that water is just not the cleanest and, again, the boil water alerts constantly keep coming and stuff. So we ended up identifying the Brita Water Filter.”

Friday, the non-profit will begin distributing the water filters to the more than 100 families in the program.

“They help. They do surveys. They understand our needs. whenever we need something they always come through,” added Buck.

The filters are expected to remove lead and other impurities for six months.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.