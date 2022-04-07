Millsaps College joins fairgrounds, city of Byram in coming off of Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The February water crisis that crippled much of the capital city is costing Jackson yet another major customer.

This time, it’s Millsaps College.

The college recently announced plans to build two new water wells and a water tank on campus to ensure uninterrupted water service for students and faculty alike.

The news comes more than a year after the campus was shut down for two weeks due to the winter water crisis, and as other major customers jettison city services.

Millsaps isn’t leaving the city system entirely and will maintain Jackson’s service as a backup, but the loss of yet another customer means even less revenue for a city struggling to keep its water and sewer system afloat.

Director of Communications John Sewell, though, said Millsaps owes it to its students to ensure they have access to necessities.

“I can’t speak to what the fairgrounds or other entities (are doing), but our primary responsibility is to our students and our campus community,” he said. “That’s priority one for us and we have to be sure we’re taking care of them and meeting their needs.”

Byram Mayor Richard White told WLBT in January that his city was planning to build its own system, citing not only the winter crisis but also the continued deterioration of the capital city’s system.

Last year, some 43,000 customers were without water for days after below-freezing temperatures froze up equipment at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

Water in some parts of the city was not restored for weeks. Even after water was back on, customers were under precautionary boil water notices for days.

The Mississippi State Fairgrounds recently built its own water well after the water crisis impacted the Dixie National Rodeo.

Sewell said water pressure at Millsaps has been problematic for years, but it was the February crisis that was the final straw.

“A lot of students were able to go home, but many weren’t, and they were forced to stay on campus, and we had no water,” he said.

“We had to bring in buckets of water to the first-floor residence hall restrooms so the toilets could be flushed. Students couldn’t do laundry at the time. We had to bring in a mobile shower unit so students could take a quick shower.”

Dining room operations were also significantly scaled back, with Millsaps having to bring in bottled water for cooking and consumption.

“The shower trailer was around a $20,000 expense. The costs for buying bottled water certainly had an impact,” he said.

The new wells will be located on the West Street side of the campus, as will a new 100,000-gallon to 150,000-gallon water tower.

The college will be spending an estimated $3.5 million to $4 million on the project and will be tapping the Sparta Aquifer, Sewell said.

Construction has yet to get underway, but Sewell said the new wells should be operational by the spring of 2023.

“We’re fortunate that we’ve already received a commitment from the Windgate Foundation, which has been a partner with us before on another project on campus, the visual arts center,” he said. “They have committed $1.5 million for the project. The college has to match that.”

The rest of the project will be funded with private dollars. “We’re working to raise money from supporters of the college,” he said. “We’re not looking to use operating funds on this.”

