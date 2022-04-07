Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Local residents react to Senate confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation’s highest court

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Senate made history appointing the first African American woman to the nation’s highest court. The U.S. Supreme Court will take on a new look with Thursday’s Senate confirmation of Federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the bench.

Some in the metro area expressing excitement and pride.

“You can see how a lot of times Black women are marginalized, even much more than Black men,” said Kendrick Brown of Jackson. “So I think it’s big for that. It’s good to see someone that looks like my mom, my aunt, my sister.”

“I think it’s really moving our country in a good direction to be more progressive and just to have more diversity in places that make decisions,” said Florence resident Jesse Dear.

“It’s way past time for that to happen. Way past time. Like, 200 years past time,” said Jackson native Loretta Williams. “But we don’t have any control. You know who’s in control.”

Still, others voiced stark disapproval that Brown Jackson would join the nation’s highest court.

“Myself, I wouldn’t put her on there because of her rulings on children, sexual predators and giving them an easy sentence,” said a Jackson man who would not give his name.

Some watching the hearings expressed concern about the grueling questioning and attitudes toward high court nominees.

“I am a licensed attorney, and I hate that our Supreme Court candidates have to be treated to what they’ve been treated to the last couple of years,” said Jackson resident Frank Spencer. “She doesn’t deserve that. She’s an excellent candidate.”

Brown Jackson’s swearing in is excepted this summer.

