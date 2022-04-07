Living with Alopecia: One woman talks about her journey with alopecia

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “When we are losing hair, women feel embarrassed, ashamed, less than a woman, because My hair has made me who I am.”

This according to Dr. Jasmine Hollinger, a Ridgeland dermatologist who, for years, has helped women and men who are struggling with hair loss.

“You can also have alopecia areata, which is the body attacking the hair,” she explained. “The immune system attacking the hair, and so the hair starts to fall out.”

Thanks to Will and Jada Smith and Chris Rock, alopecia is all that anyone is talking about. But Natascha Bolden-Williams has dealt with it for years.

“I was 15. It was Katrina. I had two strand twists and I woke up one morning and half of my hair was in the bed,” said Bolden-Williams.

A sophomore in high school, it couldn’t have happened at a more devastating time.

“I was, like, the popular girl. Track, band, pageants, piano, girl scouts. I did it all. When my hair came out, wigs were not poppin’ back then. There were no 360 lace fronts, turbans were not hot, wigs were just synthetic.”

At one point, her hair eventually grew back. But after the birth of her daughter, her hair loss came back and Natascha decided to stop fighting.

“I was just not wanting to wear anymore wigs. I was tired of hiding behind hats. I made a Facebook post. I needed someone to shave my head.”

And the response was overwhelming.

“Everyone showed so much love and I was like, that’s it. I’m gonna go bald.”

Now, at the Oscars, Chris Rock’s slap was the result of him making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith, calling her GI Jane 2.

But in reality, Natascha’s husband has been calling her that for years.

“I carried a military bag. I came to the gym and that’s when my husband was like, GI Jane. And I was like, ‘I kinda like that!’”

Since then, Natascha has proudly kept her head bald. She’s a fitness instructor who also does meal preps and focuses on healthy living, ensuring that she is beautiful both inside and out.

“But once I came to the gym and he gave me that name, I was like, ‘Ok, I like that.’ And I just made a decision to rock this head. India Arie said I am not my hair and that’s what I’m gonna do.”

“If you are struggling with alopecia of any type, you are definitely not alone,” added Dr. Jasmine Hollinger. “There is help to bring you through this trying time.”

All of Dr. Hollinger’s and Natascha’s information can be viewed below:

201 Ring Road Ste 20 Ridgeland Ms 39157

www.gijan3.com

Mind Body And Soul Foodz Meal Prep eatery

Dr. Jasmine Hollinger

731 S Pear Orchard Rd, Ridgeland, MS 39157

