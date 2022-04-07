Jackson teen gets followed by Justin Bieber, record deal and headlines concert in one year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back in the day, you were hype just to have a lot of friends, but today’s culture is all about followers.

And a young artist in Jackson named Prentiss has an insane amount of them to have just turned 15.

Nearly 100,000 people follow the curly-haired, self-taught artist on his social channels and almost double that number of monthly listeners.

He’s also got a record deal and a DM from Justin Bieber, but to Prentiss, he’s just an ordinary kid.

“I’m like everyone else, but I just love making music,” he said in his room during our zoom.

On April 16, the Indie-pop artist is headlining his first solo show at Hal & Mal’s in Jackson, but it all started at age 9, making parody songs on iMovie in his bedroom.

“I think I made a parody of a T-Pain song one time, but it [iMovie] had no autotune, and T-Pain’s thing is like a ton of autotune, and it sounded horrible,” Prentiss said with an innocent honesty.

Then, he got into Garage Band, an app that turns your device into a collection of touch instruments and a full recording studio.

“I was rapping a little bit, and I was starting to sing a little bit more because I’ve always had like a high voice for my age.”

Prentiss admits his music wasn’t great, but he didn’t care - he had fun singing, mixing, and composing his work.

“Even when my music was bad, I think I was at the point where I enjoyed it so much that I could convince myself that I was going to do well,” Prentiss said matter-of-factly.

As he got older, his hobby became a lot more as the pressures to fit in at Jackson Academy failed.

“I got into trouble like a ton. Um, I wasn’t being disrespectful or anything, I was just like, making people laugh, and I just kept getting into trouble. And I felt like I didn’t feel like a creative, but I definitely knew I was a creative. I just got into music because I wasn’t good at anything else,” Prentiss said.

Then, he became homeschooled, focusing only on education and music. And a song named October that he mixed himself with a Youtube beat changed everything.

“It was something different. It had a lot of punk influence,” he told GQ in an interview. “A meme page [called extendo] tweeted out that it was looking for new music. I wasn’t expecting good feedback at all. So I just [posted the song] there.”

October was played at the Egg Bowl, which aired on ESPN. Soon after, he had a manager, record label, and music contract, not to mention more friends.

“It was weird, for sure. The people that didn’t know me would always say something about it, but the people that were my close friends never really acknowledged it.”

Then one day, Justin Bieber followed him and even sent him a direct message - five words.

“Bro, keep going; you’re awesome,” Bieber’s message read.

“I flatlined. I fell to the ground,” Prentiss laughed. “It’s a motivation that I go to. It’s crazy motivation.”

Since then, he’s caught the attention of Skrillex, Meghan Trainor, and blink-182′s Mark Hoppus.

In January, he released a song about high school heartbreak, called I Will Wait.

The teen who loves journalism and comedy just as much as music is writing his own story and hoping it inspires everyone just to find something they love and do it.

“None of these people who make music are special or anything; they just love what they do. If you love what you do, just go for it,” Prentiss said plainly.

The teen’s new single, Let Myself Go, drops on April 8, and his first solo concert is this April, with the local band Pothole Paradise opening up.

15-year-old Prentiss live in concert this April (Prentiss Furr)

