First Alert Forecast:

Chilly & Breezy for now
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chilly weather is back for a little while and a breeze to go along with it.  Overnight lows will dip into the 40s tonight and highs will only reach the lower 60s Friday, despite sunshine.  Saturday will start even colder with lows in the upper 30s, but with plenty of sunshine and a moderating airmass, highs will reach near 70 degrees by afternoon.  Sunday will be sunny and warm with the high near 80.  A few showers possible Monday and Tuesday, but the potential for severe or at least strong storms exists Wednesday into Thursday.  Highs throughout that period will be in the lower 80s with low in the 50s and 60s.  Winds will be gusty tonight through Saturday.  Mainly northwest or westerly at 10 to 20mph with higher gusts.  Average high is 75 and the average low is 51 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:40am and the sunset is 7:25pm.  Hurricane season starts in 54 days and the prediction released today is for an above average season much like last year.  On average we typically see a total of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 of them major in the Atlantic, Gulf and/or Caribbean.

