First Alert Forecast: Dry and Cool conditions through Saturday. We see our rain chances returning Monday of next week!

We are seeing pleasant conditions today with temperatures rather cooler due to another Front towards our North bringing fall-like temperatures to our area! Highs for our Thursday are in the mid to upper 60s, with Lows falling to the mid-40s. We are seeing breezy conditions today as winds pick up a bit throughout the day.

Friday is much cooler as the Front continues to push off toward the East, with Highs in the low 60s with Lows falling to the upper 30s. Some frost may be possible for our Northern counties.

This weekend, temperatures begin to rise a bit as the 70s return for Highs Saturday, with mostly clear conditions. Lows Saturday night mid-40s. Sunday, we are noticeably warmer with Highs in the low 80s. Mostly clear conditions for our Sunday and Lows falling to the upper 50s.

As we move back into the workweek, Monday brings our rain chances back to the area with a 40 to 50 % chance of showers with Highs in the upper 70s and Lows falling to the low 60s. Mostly cloudy conditions

Storms returning next week, until then we remain dry and quiet!

Tuesday, our rain chances continue with a 40 to 50% chance of showers. Highs reaching into the low 80s. Our Lows fall to the mid-60s Mostly cloudy conditions.

Wednesday, our storm threat returns with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with Highs in the low 80s and lows falling to the upper 60s.

