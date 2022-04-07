First Alert Forecast: cooler, breezier late week

THURSDAY: In the wake of our multiple fronts, we’ll finally get a quiet day across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect sunny skies with a few clouds developing by the afternoon hours – we’ll rebound into the 60s to near 70 with cool northerly breeze. A rogue early evening shower is possible. We’ll be mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

FRIDAY: An upper low pinwheeling over the Great Lakes region will bring in cooler air across central and southwest Mississippi to round out the week. Sunshine will win out the beginning of the day, but clouds will roll in for areas north of I-20 through the afternoon hours with highs in the 60s amid cool breezes. Clouds will gradually clear overnight with lows falling back into the 30s to near 40. A few patches of frost could be possible north/east of Metro Jackson.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll trend warmer quickly through the weekend – from the 60s to lower 70s Saturday to around 80 by Sunday. Our pattern turns murkier next week with high pressure anchored off the southeast coast; yielding periods of rain and storms through much of next week – likely hitting a peak with an approaching front Wednesday or Thursday that could feature a few stronger storms. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

